Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BOCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

