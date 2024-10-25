Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 36,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,536. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at $423,863.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

