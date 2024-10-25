Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 127,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,269,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

