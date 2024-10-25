Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $685,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

