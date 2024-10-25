Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

