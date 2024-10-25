Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,151 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $145.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

