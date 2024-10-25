Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $909,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $571.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $562.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

