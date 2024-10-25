Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

