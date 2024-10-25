Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 75,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 222.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

