Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,744 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,885,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,191,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $262.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $265.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

