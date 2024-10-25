Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

