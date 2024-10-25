BKV (NYSE:BKV) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Get BKV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BKV

BKV Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BKV

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. BKV has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $18.88.

In other BKV news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 over the last 90 days.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.