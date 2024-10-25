BKV (NYSE:BKV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BKV Trading Down 0.3 %

BKV stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. BKV has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BKV

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

