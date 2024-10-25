Bj North Sells 2,496 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bj North sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $106,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

PLBC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

