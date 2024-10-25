BITICA COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.90 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,922.02 or 1.00011438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997291 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.