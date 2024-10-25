BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.80 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,092.58 or 1.00129384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007195 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997291 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.