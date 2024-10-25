Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $363.94 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $363.94 or 0.00539742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.20 billion and approximately $377.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,390.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070674 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,779,225 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

