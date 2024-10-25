BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
BID Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.
BID Company Profile
Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BID
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.