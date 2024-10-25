Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.