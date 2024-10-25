Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 124,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,968. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Berkshire Hills Bancorp
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.