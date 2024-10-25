BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €10.32 ($11.22) and last traded at €10.40 ($11.30). 29,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.96 ($11.91).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.90 and a 200 day moving average of €17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.