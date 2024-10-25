BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 13% – What’s Next?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23). 120,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 257,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.95 ($0.26).

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.16. The firm has a market cap of £87.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Featured Stories

