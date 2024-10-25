Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Announces Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 53,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Further Reading

