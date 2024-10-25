Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of BCNAF remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Friday. Barco has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

