Barclays Trims Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Target Price to $202.00

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $197.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.