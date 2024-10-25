BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.
BankUnited Stock Up 1.5 %
BKU stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 801,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,130. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited
In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
