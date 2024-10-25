Bank of Stockton Sells 316 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $202.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,524. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

