Bank of Stockton Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.89. The company had a trading volume of 275,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,060. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

