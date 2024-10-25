Bank of Stockton Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 794,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

