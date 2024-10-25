Bank of Stockton Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.61. 324,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

