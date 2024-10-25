Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.48. 64,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,342. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

