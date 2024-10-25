Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after buying an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 1,292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

