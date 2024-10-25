Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $5,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.50 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

