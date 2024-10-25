Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 176,757 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJH stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

