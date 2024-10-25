Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

BKR stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.