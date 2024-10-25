Baker Hughes FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 98.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.