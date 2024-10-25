B. Riley Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $87.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reddit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Reddit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,275,129.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.