B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,448,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.