Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.5 %

ALV stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

