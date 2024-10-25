AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 4,757,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,611,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

