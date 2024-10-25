Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.07. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 213,048 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $641.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $552,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

