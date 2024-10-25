Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.71

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATS opened at GBX 402 ($5.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 404 ($5.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.21. The company has a market capitalization of £131.49 million, a PE ratio of 731.22 and a beta of 1.32.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
