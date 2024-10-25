Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.71

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATS opened at GBX 402 ($5.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 404 ($5.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.21. The company has a market capitalization of £131.49 million, a PE ratio of 731.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

