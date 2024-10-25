Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 42,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 61,958 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $7.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

