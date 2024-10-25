Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Up 334.4% in October

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 334.4% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Armlogi Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTOC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 404,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,882. Armlogi has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

