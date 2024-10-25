Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arko Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARKOW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 4,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,271. Arko has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About Arko
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arko
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.