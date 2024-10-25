Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arko Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKOW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 4,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,271. Arko has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

