ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

ARKK opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.