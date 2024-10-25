Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 693,296 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

