apricus wealth LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

