apricus wealth LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 47,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.96 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

