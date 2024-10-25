Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE AIT opened at $231.75 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

